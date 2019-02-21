A Boy, His Wheelchair And A Trampoline!

A video from a kids’ fitness and gymnastics program in North Dakota is going viral. Who says that you can’t jump on a trampoline when you’re in a wheelchair? Wyatt ( 4-year-old )and his trainer taking a turn on a trampoline. Wyatt was born with Spina Bifida and can not use his legs. His parents brought him to the TNT Kids’ Fitness and Gymnastics in Fargo to take part in the special needs program. Since the video went viral, the gym says it has received dozens of calls from people who want to get their kids in on the fun.