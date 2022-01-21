A Change For M&M’S

Did you ever complain about the female characters? Who did? M&M’s just changed the characters in its commercials to make the lady characters less SEXIST. They’d been getting complaints about it for a while….The green M&M used to wear sexy knee-high boots, but now she’s in sneakers. And the brown M&M wore stilettos, but now she’s in a chunkier heel that’s supposed to be more professional. They’ll also be more supportive of each other in the ads….Green’s bio on the M&M’s website now says she enjoys being a, quote, “hypewoman for [her] friends.” And Brown’s says she’s “not bossy, just the boss.” M&M’s put out a statement that says they wanted to update their tone to be more “inclusive, welcoming, and unifying.”