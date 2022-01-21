Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross

A Change For M&M’S

Did you ever complain about the female characters?  Who did?  M&M’s just changed the characters in its commercials to make the lady characters less SEXIST.  They’d been getting complaints about it for a while….The green M&M used to wear sexy knee-high boots, but now she’s in sneakers.  And the brown M&M wore stilettos, but now she’s in a chunkier heel that’s supposed to be more professional.  They’ll also be more supportive of each other in the ads….Green’s bio on the M&M’s website now says she enjoys being a, quote, “hypewoman for [her] friends.”  And Brown’s says she’s “not bossy, just the boss.”  M&M’s put out a statement that says they wanted to update their tone to be more “inclusive, welcoming, and unifying.”