“A Charlie Brown Christmas” Soundtrack Is Getting A Reissue With New Songs!

A deluxe reissue of Vince Guaraldi’s classic score for A Charlie Brown Christmas has been announced. The beloved 1965 album will be rereleased in multiple formats, including a super deluxe box set due out October 14 and a colored vinyl version, available September 16 (both via Craft Recordings). The updated LP will include the original 11-track album, unreleased songs, outtakes, and more. Today, Craft has shared a previously unreleased take “Skating,” billed as “Skating (#7, Take 1).” Hear it below.

(PitchFork)