A “Cheers” Reunion!? Kind Of! I’m Into It!

With all the reboots, remakes and redos, ABC is going all-in on nostalgia this fall, with a “Cast from the Past” week of stunt casting set to reunite the stars of “Charmed,” “Cheers” and more across the network’s programming.

“Cheers” stars Kirstie Alley, Rhea Perlman, John Ratzenberger and George Wendt on the Oct. 9 episode of “The Goldbergs.”

“Charmed” stars Alyssa Milano and Holly Marie Combs have been teasing a collaboration on social media for weeks, and it was announced on Monday that the duo would re-team on the Oct. 10 episode of “Grey’s Anatomy.” But what about Shannen Dohrety?! Rose McGowen?! Now THAT would have been awesome!

On Oct. 11, Drew Carey, Ryan Stiles and Kathy Kinney will join their former “Drew Carey Show” co-star Diedrich Bader on “American Housewife.”

