A Cheetos Cookbook! Is Doritos Next?!

We’ve all improvised the use of Cheetos in our meals. Cheetos in sandwich? Check. Cheetos on chicken? Check? NOW you can get really fancy with the brand’s first ever cookbook!

Bon-appe-Cheetos: A Holiday Cookbook by Chester and Friends will feature 22 recipes to help satisfy your cheese cravings!

Find out more here!

Along with mascot Chester the Cheetah, expect submissions from professional chefs to help whip up everything from mac ‘n cheese to fried green tomatoes to tamales.

The book is limited, so head over to Cheetos.com/cookbook for more info on how you can purchase or win it!

Would you use this Cheetos cookbook? Have you ever used Cheetos in your recipes?