Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

A Chick-Fil-A Employee Saves A Woman And Her Baby

A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker.  That employee in Okaloosa County is being praised for his bravery.  The sheriff’s office announced yesterday that a young employee in Fort Walton Beach rushed to help a screaming woman holding a baby after a man grabbed her keys and tried to steal her car.  The employee wrestled with the man and was able to subdue him until help arrived.  Deputies arrested DeFuniak Springs 43-year-old William Branch for battery and carjacking with a weapon.  On Facebook, the sheriff’s office gave a major shout-out to this young man for his courage.    