A Chick-Fil-A Employee Saves A Woman And Her Baby

A Chick-Fil-A employee is being hailed as a hero after tackling a reported carjacker. That employee in Okaloosa County is being praised for his bravery. The sheriff’s office announced yesterday that a young employee in Fort Walton Beach rushed to help a screaming woman holding a baby after a man grabbed her keys and tried to steal her car. The employee wrestled with the man and was able to subdue him until help arrived. Deputies arrested DeFuniak Springs 43-year-old William Branch for battery and carjacking with a weapon. On Facebook, the sheriff’s office gave a major shout-out to this young man for his courage.