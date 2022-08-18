A Chicken Big Mac? Yes, Please!

Finally-the magic of a chicken sandwich in the form of a Big Mac!

McDonald’s in the U.K. is reportedly testing out a sandwich that replaced the beef patties in a Big Mac with two chicken patties.

In late August, the Chicken Big Mac will be tested in the U.S. in Miami, Florida.

Of course, if the Chicken Big Mac doesn’t stick in the U.S., you could always buy multiples of one of their other chicken sandwiches on the menu.

Do you think this will be added to U.S. menus? Would you eat the Chicken Big Mac?