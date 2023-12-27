A Christmas Miracle

Talk about an incredible story. 2-fishermen say it’s a miracle they found a man who had been trapped for days in a mangled pickup truck that had crashed under a bridge in northwest Indiana. The men say they were walking along a creek looking for somewhere to fish yesterday when something shiny caught there eye. That curiosity led the 2-fishermen to a 27-year-old man who had been fighting for his life for days alone in the mangled truck – a discovery that state police are hailing as a miracle. According to officials, you couldn’t see the truck from the bridge above, so these 2 men really are life savers.