Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

A Christmas Miracle

Talk about an incredible story.  2-fishermen say it’s a miracle they found a man who had been trapped for days in a mangled pickup truck that had crashed under a bridge in northwest Indiana.  The men say they were walking along a creek looking for somewhere to fish yesterday when something shiny caught there eye.  That curiosity led the 2-fishermen to a 27-year-old man who had been fighting for his life for days alone in the mangled truck – a discovery that state police are hailing as a miracle.  According to officials, you couldn’t see the truck from the bridge above, so these 2 men really are life savers.