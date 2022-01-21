‘A Christmas Story’ Sequel in the Works

A sequel to the Christmas classic A Christmas Story is in the works.
The sequel is being developed by HBO Max and will star the original Ralphie, Pete Billingsley, returning to play the iconic character.
A Christmas Story Christmas will be set in the 1970s with Ralphie now an adult returning to his home on Cleveland Street for a magical Christmas with his family.
There’s no word on a release date or who else from the original film will be part of the sequel.
What’s your favorite moment from A Christmas Story?
