A ‘Cinderella’ Horror Film Is In The Works

With the success of ‘ Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,’ and the announcement of a ‘Peter Pan’ horror adaptation coming, plans are now being developed to turn yet another one of its classic stories into a horror film.

‘Cinderella’s Curse’ is set to begin filming in the UK next month.

The film will be directed and produced by ‘Toothfairy’ director Louisa Warren.

She shared details for the project, saying, “This an incredibly unique spin on the Cinderella we all love and know. There are going to be some truly horrific deaths by her hands. I think the gore hounds are in for a treat in my dark retelling.”

The film is planned to be released this Halloween.

