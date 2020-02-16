A Classic Monsters Land is Coming to Universal’s Epic Universe Theme Park

If you were excited about Epic Universe, there’s more to be excited about now! The coolest land there will be themed to the classic Universal Monsters.

The first details about this new land have begun to come out from ParkStop. The land will be built to look like a European village, with the sets built for Frankenstein on the Universal Studios lot in Hollywood over 90 years ago. Sets that remain standing and are used to this day. It appears that Castle Frankenstein will be looming over the village, as will the old windmill from the climax of the film. Right now, the park is expected to open in 2023.