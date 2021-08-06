‘A Clockwork Orange’ Getting a 4K Release

The classic film A Clockwork Orange is getting a 4K Ultra HD release.

Warner Bros Entertainment made the announcement earlier this week and also revealed the release will drop this fall.

A Clockwork Orange was released 50 years ago and is the adaption of the novel of the same name by Anthony Burgess.

Upon its release, the film received four Academy Award nominations and the Library of Congress selected the film to be preserved in the National Registry just last year.

Have you ever seen A Clockwork Orange?