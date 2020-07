This is horrifying! A kayaker on a swamp in North Carolina filmed himself having a dangerous encounter with an alligator. He’s paddling along when the gator suddenly emerges from the water and rams the kayak, which turns it over. He’s underwater for a few seconds, although it seems like a lifetime . . . and then he rights himself. Luckily, the gator is nowhere to be found. After the kayaker catches his breath he paddles away.