There’s another remake coming and this time it’s Clueless, but there’s a twist to this reboot. The twist is that the reboot will focus on Cher’s friend Dionne. Dionne, who was played by Stacey Dash, is being described as “Mean Girls meets Riverdale meets a Lizzo music video.” Right now the reboot is in its early stages so there’s no word on casting, release date, or any of that other stuff. Is it a good idea to have the movie focus solely on Dionne? Who was your favorite character from Clueless?