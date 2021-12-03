A Coca-Cola Spiked Eggnog Drink At Disney World?

‘Tis the season for all kinds of holiday concoctions.

Disney World is serving up a new one called Coca-Cola Eggnog.

It features Coke (duh), eggnog, Hennessy, and cinnamon.

One blogger wrote: “If you’re not a huge fan of Hennessy, the eggnog and Coke combination masks it well!”

The holiday drink will cost you $15 at the Coca-Cola Store Orlando Rooftop Beverage Bar.

Do you have a special drink recipe you’ve come up with that has become your “specialty” around the holidays?

