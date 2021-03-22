A Company Will Pay You $2400 If You Can Stay Away From Screens For 24 Hours!

Think you can break your phone addiction? A company is willing to pay $2,400 if you can avoid screens for just one day.

Reviews.org is holding a ’24 Hour Digital Detox Challenge’. The chosen subjects will be paid $2400 bucks if they can make it a day without any screens – including phones, TV, video games – or even Alexa.

You’ll also get a $200 Amazon gift card to spend on a ‘tech-free survival kit’ – which you’ll then review for the site.

Think you can make it? Apply at Reviews.org – but hurry – the ‘winners’ will be announced March 29th.

How much time do you spend on screens each day? Think you could make it a day without them?

(Reviews.org)