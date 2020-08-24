A Couple Was Stranded in Aruba And Just Got Home – 170 Days Later!

I’m sure this couple did these 7 things….and a lot more while stranded for 170 days!!!

But ya know, if you had to be stranded somewhere because of a worldwide pandemic, Aruba wouldn’t be the worst place.

One retired Belgian couple’s trip to Aruba was extended from 3 weeks to 6 months.

Ronald Snauwaert and Gerda De Decker went on their Caribbean getaway on March 3rd. When the coronavirus outbreak hit worldwide, they were forced to stay on the island.

Ronald and Gerda made 5 attempts to get flights back to Belgium with no success. Luckily, they were able to stay with friends in Aruba while they were stuck. 170 days later, the two made it back home and are currently quarantining for 14 days. They made it home just in time for their daughter’s wedding on September 5th.

