A Creepy House Could Be Yours

The Los Angeles home featured in the Halloween classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is for sale.  The 2-story white home with green shingles and tall pillars is listed for $3-and-a-half million!   The 3-bedroom house was bought for $2.1-million in 2013.  In the slasher film, protagonist Nancy Thompson lived there and had a final showdown with iconic serial killer Freddy Krueger.  Inside, the house is designed with a beautiful traditional style and a modern twist.  Offers on the home are due by October 31st.