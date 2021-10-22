A Creepy House Could Be Yours

The Los Angeles home featured in the Halloween classic “A Nightmare on Elm Street” is for sale. The 2-story white home with green shingles and tall pillars is listed for $3-and-a-half million! The 3-bedroom house was bought for $2.1-million in 2013. In the slasher film, protagonist Nancy Thompson lived there and had a final showdown with iconic serial killer Freddy Krueger. Inside, the house is designed with a beautiful traditional style and a modern twist. Offers on the home are due by October 31st.