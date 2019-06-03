A Cruise Ship Slams Into A Tourist Boat

Onlookers ran in panic as an out-of-control cruise ship collided with a much smaller tourist boat in Venice yesterday morning. At least 5-people were injured in the crash. The accident occurred at around 8:30 a.m. on the busy Giudecca Canal as the ship rammed into the river boat. The cruise ship, called the MSC Opera, encountered a mechanical problem as it attempted to dock, ship owner MSC Cruises said. Davide Calderan, president of a Venice towboat association, told Italian news agency ANSA that “two towboats tried to stop the giant and then a tow cable broke, cut by the collision with the river boat.” The accident sparked renewed calls to ban cruise ships in Venice, a source of frustration in the popular tourist city.