A David Bowie Movie…With No David Bowie Music? What’s The Point?

An upcoming David Bowie biopic is going to need the words “unofficial” and “unauthorized” attached to its title since Duncan Jones reveals the family is not on board with the work.

The filmmaker son of the iconic artist tweets, “this movie won’t have any of dads music in it, & I can’t imagine that changing. If you want to see a biopic without his music or the families blessing, that’s up to the audience.”

Set to be called Stardust, the flick would follow a young Bowie to the United States in 1971, where he was inspired to create his Ziggy Stardust persona.

Still in production, the movie will have Johnny Flynn in the lead role, with Marc Marron and Jena Malone supporting.

