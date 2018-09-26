A Dog Gets A New 3-D Printed Skull!

How incredible!  A 9-year-old dog has a new skull and a cancer-free life because of 3D printing. Patches, the cancer-stricken dachshund,is feeling a lot better today thanks to researchers at a Canadian university. Dr. Michelle Oblak, a veterinary surgical oncologist with the University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College, worked with Cornell University small-animal surgeon Galina Hayes to remove the tumor growing inside the dogs head!  They replaced the missing skull piece with a 3D-printed plate, which was made by medical technological company Adeiss.  The university says the procedure was a veterinary first in North America.

