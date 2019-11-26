A Dog In The White House

A military dog that helped bring down a top Islamic State leader was recognized at the White House Monday. President Donald Trump honored Conan with a plaque and medal but she seemed to enjoy the head scratching and pats from Vice President Mike Pence, more. Conan was slightly injured in the operation that killed Abu Bakr al-Bagdadi but has since recovered. For security reasons, she not appear with her normal handler. The dog’s presence in the White House was a first for the administration as the Trump’s have decided against having one – a rarity for a President.