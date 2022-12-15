A Doritos Ghost Kitchen?

Doritos is answering fans’ after-hours cravings with “Doritos After Dark.”

The pop-up was created in partnership with PepsiCo Foodservice Digital Lab2 and Popchew and allows customers to experience new mouthwatering Doritos meals in New York City, Los Angeles, Phoenix, and Las Vegas from December 16-21.

To order, fans can head to www.DoritosAfterDark.com or order through their favorite food delivery partners like Popchew, DoorDash, Uber Eats, or Grubhub.

Doritos will also celebrate its late-night menu debut on the longest night of the year, the Winter Solstice, through an in-person pop-up in LA on December 21.

The one-night-only, seated event will give LA night owls an underground tasting room, decked out with a triangle-themed interactive lounge, a MTN DEW® x Doritos® bar, photo opportunities, and more.

Get more info at DoritosAfterDark.com/RSVP.

