A Double Rainbow For The Queen

A fitting tribute to a great world leader. Yesterday, a double rainbow appeared over London near Buckingham Palace and Elizabeth Tower as crowds gathered to pay their respects to the queen. Queen Elizabeth II, who ascended to the throne in 1952 and was England’s longest-reigning British monarch, died yesterday at Balmoral Castle, her country estate in Scotland. She was 96. Today the bells of Worcester Cathedral will toll 96 times from noon today – one for every year of the Queen’s life – as the city, and the nation, mourns the death of Elizabeth II. The Cathedral’s Bourdon bell will join others across the United Kingdom at noon today and toll 96 times, one for each year of Her Late Majesty’s life. There will be 10 days of morning for the Queen throughout the UK. Prince Charles, who is 73, automatically becomes the king, athough his coronation might not take place for months.