Would you run into a burning house? Thank goodness these guys did! A 97-year-old New Hampshire woman was rescued from a housefire by two Good Samaritans who carried her out of her burning home. And she was still in her armchair! Directly after she was saved, one rescuer collapsed and went into cardiac arrest. His efforts brought to light his cardiac issues. He’s now recovering and he’ll be fine. Watch the whole rescue right here.