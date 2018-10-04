A Dream Come True..Chocolate World!

Hersheypark will get a new roller coaster that officials say will be the park’s “tallest, longest, fastest and sweetest” ever. The Pennsylvania amusement park says its $150 million Chocolatetown attraction will “unlock an all-new chapter.” The 23-acre area will include a restaurant and bar, a confectionary kitchen and an ice cream parlor. You’ll also be able to shop at a 10,000-square-foot store. According to park filings with the Federal Aviation Administration, the ride will be classified as a “hypercoaster” because it rises over 200 feet ! Chocolatetown is expected to be open in 2020!