A Dream Come True For A 6 Year Old Boy

How cool is this? Bill and I have always wanted to do this…Thanks to the Texas Department of Transportation and the Make-A-Wish Foundation, a 6-year-old Leukemia survivor got to push the button to bring down part of the U.S. Highway 183 and Interstate 35 flyover Saturday morning. The child, named Archer, helped TxDOT crews implode a portion of the flyover so they can rebuild it to make it longer and not as steep. It’s the last portion of the flyover to be demolished — and Archer had the honor of bringing it all down.