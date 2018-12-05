A Family Friendly “Deadpool”

Many have already argued that Deadpool is a character who simply cannot work in a PG-13 format.  While the character is certainly not cut out for a non-violent, safe-for-work-language type of film, Once Upon A Deadpool makes the more family-friendly version of the character worth watching!  The premise is simple: It’s Deadpool 2 with some changes here and there, supplemented by Deadpool’s narrative to a captive Wonder Years star Fred Savage in a Princess Bride bedroom.   It looks cute and for us, worth watching!

