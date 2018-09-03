A Fan Sent Janet Jackson a Jar of Semen

Fans do some crazy things, but sending a jar of semen to your favorite celebrity has got to be the craziest! It happened to Janet Jackson. She was asked during an interview on Big Boy’s Neighborhood, “what’s the craziest thing a fan has done,” and that’s where she made the shocking revelation. “Oh there’s been a couple. One sent me a picture of himself with an erection and a jar of semen so he could get me pregnant because I was supposed to have his child,” she admitted. Janet does have an 18-month-old, but not with that fan. It’s with her former husband Wissam Al Mana. What’s the wildest thing you’ve done to show someone how much you care for them?