A Few SNL Favorites Might Be Leaving The Show!

Now that SNL’s season has wrapped, many are wondering if some of the fan favorites are leaving the show.

This is because during their recent “What I Remember About This Year” skit, some cast members were highly emotional.

While Kate McKinnon reflecting on the bond between the cast, she got emotional. Cecily Strong and Aidy Bryant were also visibly moved by the moment.

Pete Davidson also said during Weekend Update that he was “very grateful to be here, and it has been an honor to grow up in front of you guys.” This has fans thinking he’s leaving too.

Who do you think will leave the show?