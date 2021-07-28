A Fight Over The TV Show “Monk!”

This qualifies as our “Floridope!” A 58-year-old man named Glenn Hutchinson really wanted to watch a “Monk” rerun on Sunday, and he got into a huge argument with his 56-year-old roommate, a guy named Edward Davis, who wanted to watch cartoons instead. The two men are roommates at an assisted living facility in Clearwater. Glenn got so irate that he whacked Edward in the head with his aluminum cane. Edward is in a wheelchair, so it might not seem like a fair fight, but Glenn told the cops that Edward started it by driving his motorized scooter into his leg, and that he swung his cane in self-defense. The police didn’t buy it . . . and Glenn was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon.