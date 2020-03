38-year-old Nic Brown was one of the first people in Ohio to get sick. He ended up in the ICU at Cleveland Clinic, and was on life support for a while. While he was fighting the virus, his doctors and nurses wrote daily goals for him to read on a window in his room. And at the bottom, they wrote, “We WILL get you home.” Well, they kept their promise, and he’s now recovered. But before he went home, he wrote a long thank-you note on the same window, and a photo of it is going viral.