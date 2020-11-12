A First Look At ‘American Horror Story’ Season 10 Ryan Murphy has given fans a first look at season 10 of American Horror Story. He shared a poster on Instagram of a mouth with spiky teeth and red lipstick. “AHS 10 FX” is written on the tongue. Both Leslie Grossman and Lily Rabe, alums of the show, commented on the post. Of course, now fans are freaking out online and trying to figure out the theme for the upcoming season. What do you think the upcoming theme will be? Which season of AHS is your favorite?

View this post on Instagram Look sharp. A post shared by American Horror Story (@ahsfx) on Nov 11, 2020 at 11:59am PST