A Floating House That Doesn’t Float

Things didn’t go to plan at the unveiling of a supposedly floating home in Panama as the structure ended up sinking into the water. Yes, the house did the one thing it was designed not to do….sink! The prototype, named the SeaPod, was expected to take the floating home to a whole new level. As climate change continues to worsen, low-lying areas will become more prone to flooding, and concepts could be the answer to help cope with this. But perhaps they need to go back the drawing board on this one which was built by technology company Ocean Builders. According to the Ocean Builders website, the SeaPod has “three half floors” and more than 300 square feet of living space, all housed 7.5 feet above the waves. Prices starts at around $295,000, but can reach up to $1.5 million