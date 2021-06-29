A Flock of Seagulls release orchestral version of 1995 song “Say You Love Me” as lead single of upcoming album

Courtesy of Chipster PR

A Flock of Seagulls soar with a new orchestral version of their 1995 song “Say You Love Me,” which will be the lead single from their upcoming studio album, String Theory.

Due out August 6, String Theory is the U.K. synth-pop band’s second collection of orchestral interpretations of their tunes, following their 2018 album, Ascension, which featured symphonic renditions of many of the group’s best-known songs.

The new album will feature 11 tracks, including new versions of hits and fan favorites. The record boasts contributions from all four members of the band’s classic lineup — lead singer/keyboardist Mike Score, drummer Ali Score, bassist Frank Maudsley and guitarist Paul Reynolds.

The new “Say You Love Me” single will feature eight different versions of the song, including various remixes, as well as a music video for the tune. The clip features footage of Mike Score singing the song, interspersed with scenes of a young couple conveying their love through expressive dance moves with a lighted city skyline behind them.

Among the different versions “Say You Love Me” is one created by international EDM duo Soda Pimps.

You can pre-order and pre-save String Theory now.

