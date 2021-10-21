A Florida Cop Saves A Toddler From A Burning Home

A true hero! A Florida deputy is being hailed as a hero for saving a young boy who was trapped in a burning home. K-9 Deputy First Class Marcus Dawson was one of the first officers on the scene of a house fire in Palm Coast and noticed movement inside. He rushed around the back of the home and entered through an unlocked screen door. He ran towards the master bedroom and found a 3-year-old boy hiding from the smoke underneath a blanket. Dawson grabbed the child and carried him outside to safety. Paramedics checked the boy and said he was unharmed. The Flagler County Sheriff’s Office released body camera footage showing the dramatic rescue.