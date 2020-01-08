A Florida Woman…Bucket Of Poop…And Her Landlord…This Story Is Everything You Could Want

A Florida woman, perhaps wanting to tell her landlord how she truly felt, tossed a bucket of feces at her. But that’s only the start of the story.

When police arrived at the scene, Joanne Mercader was found covered in excrement, initially telling deputies the landlord did it. But they noted her version of events didn’t add up.

The 59-year-old admitted her original plan was to throw water at the unnamed landlord, but she got confused and instead flung the bucket of feces.

Heard on body camera video, a deputy points out, “There is poop everywhere,” while his supervisor adds, “It’s a really crappy situation.”

Landlords, got any crazy tenant stories?