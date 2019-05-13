A Fourth Matrix Movie Is Being Developed According to John Wick Director

According to John Wick 3 director, Chad Stahelski, the Wachowski brothers are working on a fourth Matrix.

Chad said he would drop whatever he was doing to help them. He worked as Keanu’s stunt double on the original trilogy.

When Keanu was asked about returning to his role as Neo he said, I wouldn’t say no that.

Keanu’s character died at the end of the original trilogy but the films final scene left it open to the possibility that Neo could return.

What do you think of a fourth Matrix movie? How do you see Keanu fitting in?