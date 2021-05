Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs will be the first-ever graphic novel to be solely about the late frontman of Queen!

It will follow his life from his childhood through the formation of Queen! Told in his own words it will showcase his life on & off stage!

Three versions of the novel can be pre-ordered now at Z2Comics.com!

Freddie Mercury: Lover of Life, Singer of Songs also will be available at comic shops, book stores, and record stores.