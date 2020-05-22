A ‘Friends’ Cookbook Is Coming This Fall

While it seems they missed the opportunity to name it “The One With All The Recipes,” a Friends-themed cookbook is coming this fall. Set for release on September 22 – the show’s 26th anniversary – Friends: The Official Cookbook contains more than 70 recipes, 50 of which are inspired by the show’s 10 seasons. Give it your best shot with Ross’s Moist Maker sandwich or Chandler’s “Milk You Can Chew.” There’s even Rachel’s traditional English trifle, although the preview doesn’t say if there’s a pairing of beef and bananas. Written by chef and author Amanda Yee, you can get your pre-order in at Amazon. Which TV show created dishes would you try?