A Frog From Florida Is The Big Cadbury Winner

An Australian White’s tree frog will be this year’s Cadbury Bunny. Betty, a Floridian, will be the first amphibian to represent the company in its Easter commercials, which have included a donkey, a goat, and a miniature horse. She was chosen from more than 12-thousand entries in the third-annual tryouts. Betty is making history as the competition’s smallest winner, first amphibian and first female winner of the competition. Her owner is Kaitlyn Vidal, who is a senior at the University of Central Florida and a Stuart resident, takes home a $5-thousand prize and her frog gets a starring role in a commercial. Plus, Cadbury will also donate $15-thousand to the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals. Last year’s winner was a coonhound named Lieutenant Dan.