If dodging traffic is one of your hobbies . . . and you’re actually good at it, now you can make some money. The ’80s video game “Frogger” is being turned into a game show for the Peacock streaming service. Contestants will play the part of the frog, attempting to avoid obstacles including traffic, snapping alligators, and hungry hippos. The game will test players’ strength, strategy, and problem-solving abilities. It reminds us of the Seinfeld episode