A “Game Of Thrones” Broadway Play Is Reportedly In The Works

If you're a fan of "Game of Thrones" and Broadway plays, then you'll love this. The beloved Game of Thrones is officially in the works to become a Broadway play with 2023 as a tentative launch date. The play will be the first in any Game of Thrones projects to bring back the original characters like Ned Stark and Jaime Lannister. The play doesn't have a title yet but will take place during The Great Tourney at Harrenhal.