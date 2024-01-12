A Gene Wilder Doc Is Coming This Year

This year, a Gene Wilder documentary will be able to be seen in the U.S.

Remembering Gene Wilder, a film about the actor and comedian’s life and career, will be released in theaters in March.

The documentary will film never-before-seen family footage and interviews with Mel Brooks, Alan Alda,and widow Karen Boyer Wilder.

After the theatrical release, the documentary will be available on home video and digital platforms.

What are your top three Gene Wilder films?