A Giant Ed Sheeran Statue Has Popped Up In Moscow

A 16-foot Ed Sheeran statue has appeared in Moscow’s Gorky Park in Russia. It seems fascinating and scary at the same time.
The statue shows Sheeran laying on the grass wearing a casual shirt, shorts, and sunglasses.
It is most likely there to promotes Sheeran’s Friday night show in Moscow.
Have you ever been scared by a statue? What was it?
Установили гигантскую скульптуру Эда Ширана в центре Парка Горького! 🤓 Если вы сейчас в Москве, приходите, фотографируйтесь и выкладывайте фото с хэштегами #приветЭд и #яндексмузыка. И слушайте новый альбом Эда «No.6 Collaborations Project» по ссылке в профиле. ⭐️ Кстати, 19 июля Эд Ширан даст свой первый концерт в России, идёте?)
