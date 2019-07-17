A Giant Ed Sheeran Statue Has Popped Up In Moscow

A 16-foot Ed Sheeran statue has appeared in Moscow’s Gorky Park in Russia. It seems fascinating and scary at the same time.

The statue shows Sheeran laying on the grass wearing a casual shirt, shorts, and sunglasses.

It is most likely there to promotes Sheeran’s Friday night show in Moscow.

Have you ever been scared by a statue? What was it?

Want a selfie with @edsheeran ? Look no further than Moscow's Gorky Park, where a huge statue of Ed has appeared!https://t.co/swdWSpSUG7 — Hot Press (@hotpress) July 16, 2019