A Golden Globes Recap

Did you watch the Golden Globes? Well here’s a recap of what you missed.
Movie Awards
Best Drama: “Nomadland”
Best Actress, Drama: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”
Best Actor, Drama: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”
Best Musical or Comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”
Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”
Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Mesiah”
Best Animated Feature Film: “Soul”
Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”
Best Screenplay: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Written by Aaron Sorkin)
Best Original Song: “Lo Sí (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead”
Best Original Score: “Soul” (by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste)
Television Awards
Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)
Best Actress, Drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”
Best Actor, Drama: John O’Connor, “The Crown”
Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV / CBC)
Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”
Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”
Best Miniseries or TV Movie: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”
Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”
Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”
Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: John Boyega, “Small Axe”
Cecil C. DeMille Award: Jane Fonda
Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lear