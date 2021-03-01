A Golden Globes Recap

Did you watch the Golden Globes? Well here’s a recap of what you missed.

Movie Awards

Best Drama: “Nomadland”

Best Actress, Drama: Andra Day, “The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actor, Drama: Chadwick Boseman, “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Musical or Comedy: “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy: Rosamund Pike, “I Care a Lot”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy: Sacha Baron Cohen, “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Supporting Actress: Jodie Foster, “The Mauritanian”

Best Supporting Actor: Daniel Kaluuya, “Judas and the Black Mesiah”

Best Animated Feature Film: “Soul”

Best Director: Chloé Zhao, “Nomadland”

Best Screenplay: “The Trial of the Chicago 7” (Written by Aaron Sorkin)

Best Original Song: “Lo Sí (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead”

Best Original Score: “Soul” (by Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, and Jon Batiste)

Television Awards

Best Drama Series: “The Crown” (Netflix)

Best Actress, Drama: Emma Corrin, “The Crown”

Best Actor, Drama: John O’Connor, “The Crown”

Best Musical or Comedy Series: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV / CBC)

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, “Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series: Jason Sudeikis, “Ted Lasso”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie: “The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie: Anya Taylor-Joy, “The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie: Mark Ruffalo, “I Know This Much Is True”

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: Gillian Anderson, “The Crown”

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie: John Boyega, “Small Axe”

Cecil C. DeMille Award: Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award: Norman Lear