Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

A Golden Globes Recap

Did you watch the Golden Globes?  Well here’s a recap of what you  missed.

Movie Awards

Best Drama:  “Nomadland”

Best Actress, Drama:  Andra Day“The United States vs. Billie Holiday”

Best Actor, Drama:  Chadwick Boseman“Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom”

Best Musical or Comedy:  “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy:  Rosamund Pike“I Care a Lot”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy:  Sacha Baron Cohen“Borat Subsequent Moviefilm”

Best Supporting Actress:  Jodie Foster“The Mauritanian”

Best Supporting Actor:  Daniel Kaluuya“Judas and the Black Mesiah”

Best Animated Feature Film:  “Soul”

Best Director:  Chloé Zhao“Nomadland”

Best Screenplay:  “The Trial of the Chicago 7”  (Written by Aaron Sorkin)

Best Original Song:  “Lo Sí (Seen)” from “The Life Ahead”

Best Original Score:  “Soul”  (by Trent ReznorAtticus Ross, and Jon Batiste)

 

 

Television Awards

Best Drama Series:  “The Crown”  (Netflix)

Best Actress, Drama:  Emma Corrin“The Crown”

Best Actor, Drama:  John O’Connor“The Crown”

Best Musical or Comedy Series:  “Schitt’s Creek”  (Pop TV / CBC)

Best Actress, Musical or Comedy Series:  Catherine O’Hara“Schitt’s Creek”

Best Actor, Musical or Comedy Series:  Jason Sudeikis“Ted Lasso”

Best Miniseries or TV Movie:  “The Queen’s Gambit”  (Netflix)

Best Actress, Miniseries or TV Movie:  Anya Taylor-Joy“The Queen’s Gambit”

Best Actor, Miniseries or TV Movie:  Mark Ruffalo“I Know This Much Is True”

Best Supporting Actress, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie:  Gillian Anderson“The Crown”

Best Supporting Actor, Series, Miniseries or TV Movie:  John Boyega“Small Axe”

Cecil C. DeMille Award:  Jane Fonda

Carol Burnett Award:  Norman Lear

 