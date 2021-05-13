Featured Story | Jennifer & Bill

By Jennifer Ross |

A Great Reason Not To Stand On A Crowded Balcony

Horrifying video has captured the moment a crowded Malibu balcony collapsed, injuring at least 9-people.  The incident was recorded from a neighboring property, which showed several people falling down to the rocks and sand below the beachfront home.   “(There were) probably like 10 people on the back deck and we heard a crack and I literally saw all of my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,” a witness told reporters.   “It was a freak accident. I don’t know how that happens…the deck literally just gave out.”   At least 5-people were hospitalized with moderate injuries and another 5-were treated at the scene.  Officials say at least 15- people were on the deck at the time of the incident. The house was being rented out for a birthday party and the owner noted it wasn’t built to hold the number of people who were on it.