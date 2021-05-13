A Great Reason Not To Stand On A Crowded Balcony

Horrifying video has captured the moment a crowded Malibu balcony collapsed, injuring at least 9-people. The incident was recorded from a neighboring property, which showed several people falling down to the rocks and sand below the beachfront home. “(There were) probably like 10 people on the back deck and we heard a crack and I literally saw all of my best friends and my girlfriend fall 15 feet to the rocks,” a witness told reporters. “It was a freak accident. I don’t know how that happens…the deck literally just gave out.” At least 5-people were hospitalized with moderate injuries and another 5-were treated at the scene. Officials say at least 15- people were on the deck at the time of the incident. The house was being rented out for a birthday party and the owner noted it wasn’t built to hold the number of people who were on it.