A-ha releasing new album and film, ‘True North,’ this year; check out first single

Sony Music Entertainment

Veteran Norwegian pop-rock band A-ha, best known for their chart-topping 1985 hit “Take On Me,” have unveiled plans to release a new studio album called True North and a companion film of the same name in the coming months.

The album, which will be released on October 21, was recorded in November 2021 in the Norwegian city of Bodø, located just south of the Arctic Circle. The film, which documents the making of the album, will premiere in select theaters around the world in late summer and then will be made available for rental or purchase on October 21.

The first single from True North, “I’m In,” was released Friday via digital formats, along with a video featuring footage of A-ha performing the emotional song with Norway’s Arctic Philharmonic Orchestra.

A-ha multi-instrumentalist Magne Furuholmen, who wrote “I’m In,” says the song is a tune “about total commitment and a show of support for someone who is troubled.”

The True North film features the group performing and recording the new songs with the orchestra and also captures the band members discussing the project around Bodø. In addition, the film features scenes where actors portray life in the northern region of Norway.

“True North is a letter from A-ha, from the Arctic Circle, a poem from the far north of Norway with new music,” says Furuholmen.

The True North album can be preordered now and will be available on CD, as a two-LP vinyl set, digitally and as limited deluxe edition featuring the CD, the two LPs, a 40-page hard-cover book and a USB card.

Visit AhaTrueNorth.com for more information.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.