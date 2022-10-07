A Hairy Event Aboard A Flight

How would you handle this situation? One airline passenger recently found herself in a hairy situation when the woman sitting in front of her draped her long, thick hair over the back of her seat — and left it there for the entire flight. Julie Christensen, who was on an Aegean Airlines flight from Athens to Amsterdam, says the woman’s long brunette hair touched her tray table and even dipped into her cup of coffee at various times during the flight. “She had beautiful, newly washed hair,” Christensen says. “And I would never throw my newly washed hair around in an airplane. I think it’s very weird.” A video captured by Christensen has garnered more than 3.2 million views on TikTok.