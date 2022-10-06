A Halloween Display Gets Shut Down

This is probably one of the best “Stranger Things” displays we’ve ever seen, but now it’s been closed down because of a complaining neighbor. And now things just got stranger for the suburban Halloween display of the same name after complaints from a lone neighbor forced the creators of the display to close it for now. Paying homage to the popular Netflix series, Audrey Appel and her family dreamed up the spooky seasonal setup displayed in their front yard. It replicates a scene from the show and features a life-like mannequin dressed as the character Max Mayfield appearing to hover in mid-air. The woman who put up the display said she asked her neighbors for permission before she even put up the display. They all agreed it would be okay. Then one neighbor changed her/his mind. Bummer.